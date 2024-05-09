Work is progressing smoothly to facilitate reconstruction of the “God Save the Queen” Bridge located at Overland, in the North Windward constituency.

A Bailey bridge is currently also being constructed to serve as a temporary bypass to facilitate construction of the new bridge, which spans the area between Overland and Magum along the windward highway.

The Transport and Works minister said the project is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) at a cost of EC$7 million, and constructed by the OB Sardoo Engineering Company of St. Lucia.

Describing the scope of work to be done, Minister Daniel pointed out that because of coastal erosion, the roadway leading from Overland to the “God Save the Queen” Bridge will be moved further inland for the safety of the travelling public. To facilitate this, seven properties will have to be relocated, he noted.

Minister Daniel said while the existing bridge can only facilitate one-way traffic, the new bridge, when constructed, will be able to facilitate two-way traffic.

Work on the project began earlier this year and is expected to be completed by mid-2025.