Citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines can expect to hear more about the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP), as it gets ready to swing into full implementation.

The project which is ongoing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 2020 seeks to bring this country’s public sector into the digital age by transforming the way government services are delivered to the people of this country. It is designed to integrate modern technology across all government sectors and services, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and engagement between the public and private sectors, and local and regional communities.

Key objectives include:

● The digitization and streamlining of government operations to improve transparency and effectiveness.

● Improve public access to government services through digitization.

● 24/7 online access to government services.

● National digital skills development.

● Online infrastructural development.

The benefits that Vincentians will see under the CARDTP include among other things the implementation of a new trade system referred to as VSWIFT (Vincy Single Window for Trade Facilitation) which would allow traders to go to a single electronic window to complete and upload documents, a new Tax Management and Information System and a Single Window for Land & Property Transactions, among others.