21 beekeepers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now equipped with essential first aid skills thanks to a training workshop.

The workshop took place at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society (SVGRCS) Headquarters in Kingstown.

Apiculture Extension Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Allan Williams noted that beekeepers are exposed to many serious risks involved in the farming practices and daily lives, hence the reason for the training workshop.

SVG Red Cross Society Training Officer Ms. Decima Hamilton said that though honeybee stings may seem to be the most important risk for beekeepers, it is of critical importance that beekeepers be exposed to the overall approach to First Aid training.

Mr. Williams said that the Ministry of Agriculture understands the importance of health and safety for farmers in all aspects of agriculture. As a result, beekeepers must be able to prove their competence in First Aid.