Some 8,000 Jamaicans are set to benefit from the Government’s Second Chance Smiles programme that is implemented by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, this fiscal year.

This is in addition to 2,000 Jamaicans who were fitted with dentures under the programme last year.

The programme this year is to cost $60 million.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, provided the update on Tuesday during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate at Gordon House.

Meanwhile, the health and wellness minister also shared that 58 Jamaicans benefited from the New Limb New Life programme which fits prosthetics, at a cost of $24 million during the past year. Another 60 persons are being targeted for prosthetics this year at a cost of $50 million.