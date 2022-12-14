Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the 12 members of his cabinet have taken their oaths of office to form the Government of Dominica.

The swearing in took place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt.

In his address, Skerrit presented his plans for a “national reset” that will take place from 2023.

He said his new government is going to focus on the people and Dominica’s development to ensure everyone has a place and a space to live a comfortable life.

The prime minister said that his government will implement legislation to ensure all public buildings and spaces have facilities that will allow easy access for disabled and elderly persons.