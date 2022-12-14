Facebook’s algorithm helped fuel the viral spread of hate and violence during Ethiopia’s civil war, a legal case alleges.

Abrham Meareg, the son of an Ethiopian academic shot dead after being attacked in Facebook posts, is among those bringing the case against Meta.

They want a $2bn fund for victims of hate on Facebook and changes to the platform’s algorithm.

Meta said it invested heavily in moderation and tech to remove hate.

A representative said hate speech and incitement to violence were against the platform’s rules.

“Our safety-and-integrity work in Ethiopia is guided by feedback from local civil society organisations and international institutions,” the representative said.