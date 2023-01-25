Pensioners in Trinidad and Tobago now have the opportunity to submit their completed Life and Residential Declaration form via ttconnect.

In a statement, T&T’s Ministry of Social Development and Family services said the new arrangement was formalized during an official launch ceremony on.

The Ministry said the venture is due to a collaboration with T&T’s National Information and Communication Company Limited (iGovTT).

Through ttconnect, this new service allows Senior Citizens’ Pension recipients to utilise ttconnect’s 800-TTCN toll-free number and eAppointment system for submission of their completed Life and Residential Declaration Form.

Delivering the feature address, Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox indicated the collaboration with iGovTT and ttconnect will bring much relief to senior citizens.