Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubin Hill, says if more local businesses do not engage in training the country’s youth like entities overseas, then Jamaica could remain poor.

Hill says the ministry will be playing its part as the training and certifying of approximately 400 unattached youth will be pursued through a programme with the HEART/NSTA Trust.

According to Loop News this will form part of the ministry’s strategic objectives for 2023, which are to focus on not only the training of unattached youth for the business sector, but also increasing exports and local direct investments.

Hill made the overall appeal and announcements at the Industry, Investment and Commerce Ministry’s Rebranding and Quality Recognition Ceremony at the AC Hotel in Kingston last week.