Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has won a vote of confidence in parliament after securing the support of the opposition centrist Nepali Congress party and other smaller groups, which are now expected to join his new cabinet.

His old coalition allies pulled out of the government last month after he chose an opposition candidate to become the next president. Prime ministers have to face confidence votes after any ally withdraws support.

Dahal – a former chief Maoist rebel commander who still goes by the nom de guerre Prachanda, meaning “fierce” – is expected to unveil a coalition this week with the Nepali Congress party and nine other smaller groups including his Maoist Centre party.

He got 172 votes in his favour on Monday and 89 against in the 275-seat parliament.