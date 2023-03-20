St Maarten’s Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said she was “shocked and concerned” about the arrest of Member of Parliament Rolando Brison as part of a corruption and bribery probe.
Brison, who is the leader of the United Peoples Party (UP), was arrested on Friday as part of an anti-corruption operation called “Lissabon” but he was later released.
The St Maarten Prosecutor’s Office said Brison, who is suspected of taking bribes and abusing his position, “remains a suspect in the ongoing criminal investigation”.
In a statement, Jacobs said she was “very happy to learn of the MP’s release on Saturday evening”.
She said her government coalition, which includes the UP, remains focused on the island’s affairs.
