Franck Kessie scored a dramatic late winner as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to move 12 points clear in La Liga.

Real went ahead in El Clasico against the run of play as Vinicius Jr’s cross was headed into his own net by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Barca equalised just before half-time through Sergi Roberto’s shot after Raphinha’s effort had been blocked.

Marco Asensio saw a late strike for Real ruled out for offside, before Kessie scored the injury-time winner.

Both sides have 12 league matches remaining and Barca are in a dominant position as they look to win the title for the first time since 2018-19.