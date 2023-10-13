Israel’s army has ordered the evacuation of all civilians living in Gaza City and in the north of the Gaza Strip ahead of a feared ground offensive on the besieged enclave.

Israel’s evacuation order for 1.1 million civilians in the Gaza Strip to relocate from the north to the south has created an atmosphere of confusion and fear in the besieged enclave on the seventh day of Israel’s bombardment.

The directive came on Friday as Israel is expected to launch a ground invasion of the densely populated territory following last week’s unprecedented attack carried out on southern Israel by Hamas, the armed group that rules Gaza.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called the order a “death sentence” for many vulnerable hospital patients.

A WHO spokesperson said health authorities in Gaza have advised that it is impossible to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients within 24 hours as ordered by Israel’s military.