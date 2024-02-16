Twenty-seven-year-old Shaquille Hudson, a music producer of Collins Close, St Andrew, Jamaica has been charged with murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition arising from an incident in his community on December 29, 2021.

Hudson is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Troy Beckford, also of Collins Close.

Reports from Jamaica’s Constant Spring police are that at about 11:30 am on the day of the incident, Beckford and Hudson were at a business establishment, where an argument developed between them.

A physical fight ensued, and Hudson reportedly pulled a firearm and shot and killed Beckford before escaping in the area.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, Hudson was arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston when he tried to leave the island.

He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, February 22.