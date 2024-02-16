An ex-FBI informant has been charged with making false statements about an alleged bribery scheme involving a Ukrainian company, US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, is accused of lying about the Bidens accepting payments from energy firm Burisma.

The Justice Department said Mr Smirnov gave false statements to the FBI because he disliked President Biden.

Republicans had relied on his claims in an ongoing bid to impeach Mr Biden.

Hunter Biden, who has resolutely denied the allegations against him, is due to testify before the House Oversight Committee later this month about the accusations.

Mr Smirnov was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday after returning from an overseas flight, the Justice Department said. He was charged with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record.