The lead singer of legendary reggae group Morgan Heritage, Peetah Morgan, has died at the age of 46.

The local entertainment fraternity was plunged into mourning following news of his passing.

The 46-year-old singer’s death was announced by the band on their official Instagram page on Sunday without a cause of death being stated.

“It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Anthony Morgan, has ascended today, February 25,” Morgan Heritage stated.

Morgan Heritage initially comprised Peter ‘Peetah’ Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan, Nakhamyah ‘Lukes’ Morgan, and Memmalatel ‘Mr Mojo’ Morgan.

They are renowned for reggae classics such as ‘Down by The River’, ‘She’s Still Loving Me’, and ‘Don’t Haffi Dread (To Be Rasta).’