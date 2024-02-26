England threatened to pull off a famous victory only for India to seal the series with a five-wicket win on the fourth day of the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Shoaib Bashir took two wickets in two balls just after lunch to leave India five down and 72 runs short of their target of 192.

But Shubman Gill made a chanceless unbeaten 52, sharing an unbroken stand of 72 with Dhruv Jurel, who ended 39 not out.

India had earlier been cruising, only to lose three wickets for 16 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal skewed Joe Root to James Anderson to be out for 37, Rohit Sharma edged Tom Hartley behind on 55 and Rajat Patidar was out to Bashir for a duck.

India takes an unassailable 3-1 lead and stretch a proud unbeaten home record that dates back to 2012, while England suffers their first series defeat under Ben Stokes’ captaincy.

There is a break of more than a week before the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala begins on 7 March.