The World Health Organization said on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since intense fighting broke out there six days ago.

On Thursday, WHO had reported 330 deaths and nearly 3,2000 people injured.

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce from 6 a.m. on Friday but residents of Khartoum and its sister city Bahri reported gunfire as Sudanese troops deployed in the cities on foot.

The RSF early on Friday announced a ceasefire after six days of fighting to coincide with the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr and to allow residents to reunite with their families.