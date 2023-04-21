England captain Leah Williamson is set to miss this summer’s World Cup and the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Williamson went down in the first half of Arsenal’s 1-0 Women’s Super League loss to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Arsenal said: “Leah is set for an extended spell on the sidelines,” adding that she will have surgery “in due course”.

England’s opening World Cup match with Haiti takes place on 22 July.

The 26-year-old, who captained England to their European Championship victory in 2022, is the latest injury setback for Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses.

ACL injuries typically see sports players sidelined for six to nine months.