Less than a year after Suriname abolished the visa requirements for all countries, the measure is being reintroduced for 21 countries.

From May 1, the visa requirement will apply to 21 countries whose citizens have been found to be abusing visa-free travel to Suriname, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert Ramdin.

They include the Caribbean nations of the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Venezuela. Others include India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh Kenya, Ghana, Somalia, Cameroon, Ethiopia, and Syria.

The decision to reintroduce the requirement was taken on Wednesday.

Although there has also been an increase in arrivals from China, Morocco, Romania and Colombia, the visa requirement for citizens of these countries has not been reinstated.