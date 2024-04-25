Caribbean Community (CARICOM) chairman, Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali says the regional integration movement is continuing efforts to formulate a Haitian-led solution to the current turmoil in the French-speaking CARICOM member state.

President Ali said Guyana and the rest of CARICOM remain resolute in their pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

Ali said that the situation in Haiti is also being monitored.

To facilitate this return to normalcy, Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry has since resigned on Thursday, paving the way for creating a Transitional Presidential Council.

Henry presented his resignation in a letter signed in Los Angeles, dated April 24, and released on Thursday by his office on the same day a council tasked with choosing a new prime minister and Cabinet for Haiti was due to be sworn in.

The council would be installed more than a month after Caribbean leaders announced its creation following an emergency meeting to tackle Haiti’s spiraling crisis.