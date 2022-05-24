Heavy rainfall has now led to flooding in several regions in Guyana and this flooding is expected to displace residents in several communities. As of Monday night, the Civil Defence Commission said that some homes in Region 10 in Rockstone have been flooded due to heavy rainfall. Just Monday morning there were reports of flooding in Regions 5 and 9.

“Three (3) homes are reported to be inundated but the residents have chosen to remain in their homes and manage the situation,” the CDC said as it monitored the situation in Region 10,.

“Water is said to be approximately one (1) foot in height, and houses along the banks of the creek have accumulated floodwaters in their yards.” The CDC said it will continue to monitor the situation in Region 10 and render aid if necessary.

Meanwhile, as of late Monday afternoon, more than 20 households have been relocated to government shelters in various parts of Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9). This is a result of rising floodwaters in that Region which shares most of its border with neighbouring Brazil.