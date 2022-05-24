Following the report of 15 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new COVID018 recoveries, active cases of the virus in country now stand at 123, showing a decrease of 6 since the last report.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update for Monday May 23rd, 2022, COVID-19 hospitalizations also saw a decrease of one, leaving that number at 7.

Of those hospitalized, one patient is fully vaccinated, one partially vaccinated and the remaining five unvaccinated.

SVG’s COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 106.

30,610 people in country have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3748 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Since March of 2020 there have been 8641 PCR and Rapid Antigen COVID-19 cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.