CARICOM foreign ministers have reiterated a call by regional countries for the upcoming Summit of the Americas to “be inclusive by ensuring the participation of all countries of the hemisphere”.

Caribbean leaders are still undecided as to whether or not they will boycott the June 6-10 Summit of the Americas if the United States goes ahead with its plans not to invite the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the event.

The regional leaders had also expressed their opposition to Venezuelan Opposition Leader, Juan Guaidó leading a Venezuelan delegation to the event instead of the invitation being extended to President Nicolas Maduro.

A communique issued late Monday night by the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat following last week’s 52nd meeting of the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), noted that the foreign ministers received an update on the status of preparations and “agreed that the Community would use the opportunity to advocate on issues of priority to promote a sustainable recovery, in keeping with the Summit’s theme “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, Equitable Future”.

“Ministers also called for the Summit to be inclusive by ensuring the participation of all countries of the hemisphere,” according to the communique.