Minister Marion Hall has launched a US$2-million GoFundMe campaign in aid of building her church.

The gospel artist, who hung up her secular shoes as the formidable Lady Saw in 2015, founded the Holy Ghost Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in 2020. The church streams live from her social media pages on Wednesdays (prayers and fasting) and Sundays (church service).

Calling it “the Lord’s house”, Hall wrote, “We have found a property to build the home of Holy Ghost Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ. Can you please help us by donating to the purchasing and building of the lord’s house. Thank you. May the lord bless you in all things.”

The campaign went live on Thursday with a stated US$2-mil goal, $70 of which was raised that day. The campaign’s description, however, had a different monetary goal.

“Holy Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ is seeking $2.7million US dollars to purchase a property that is now available to us to build our church on,” the description reads. “Any amount you can give towards this project will be greatly appreciated.”

The building will also serve as the base for Hall’s cooking ministry which she started long before baptising in 2015, feeding the less fortunate once weekly.