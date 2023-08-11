The Internet Society of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (ISOC SVG) is currently undertaking a project to bring internet to farmers in mountainous areas.

This was disclosed by ISOC SVG’s IGF Coordinator Mr. Willis Williams during an appearance on VC3’s Roundtable Talk.

Mr. Williams said that this project aligns with the aim of ISOC which is to bring equal internet opportunity to everyone.

“We do different projects from time to time throughout our operation here that will get us to that end point. Right now there is a Veryvine project that we are working on in Vermont and that project really is to bring internet to the farmers in that area, people who are way up in the mountain land. I’ve gone there, and I tell you, to get there is a feat, to get internet there is a bigger exercise,” Mr. Williams said.

The Internet Society St. Vincent and The Grenadines (ISOC SVG) is hosting the local leg of a regional ICT event here, which culminates today Friday August 11th with the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG) Tech Forum being convened.