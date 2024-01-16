Lionel Messi has been named the men’s player of the year at the FIFA Best Awards.

The Argentina forward edged out Manchester City striker Erling Haaland with PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe nabbing third place.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claimed the men’s coach prize in London.

Messi began 2023 at PSG, before moving to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami in June.

He picked up the best men’s player award for the third time since this format of the awards began in 2016, after doing so in 2019 and 2022.