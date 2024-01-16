Former US President Donald Trump won a landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday.

The former US president’s victory was clear and decisive, with the Associated Press (AP) news agency declaring his win just 30 minutes after voting began.

Trump’s result makes him the clear frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, where he would face off with current US President Joe Biden for control of the White House.

Trump handily beat former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a widely-expected result on Monday, taking him a step closer to securing a third consecutive nomination for the presidency.

Trump won at least 20 of 40 delegates, with DeSantis taking eight and Haley receiving seven.

Biotech startup founder Vivek Ramaswamy, who won two delegates, announced as the results came in that he was quitting the race and would endorse Trump.