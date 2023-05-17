Jamaica’s politicians, including those at the local government level, are set to benefit from massive increases in their salaries over a three-year period ending April 2025.

In some cases, salaries have been increased three-fold.

The increases, part of the Government’s compensation restructuring for the public service, were announced on Tuesday by Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke during a lengthy statement in the House of Representatives.

The salary for Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be just shy of $30 million Jamaican dollars by next April, while Members of Parliament will be taking home a little more than $14 million dollars by that time.

Mayors, who now take home less than $4 million dollars, will be pocketing up to $11 million dollars in 2024.