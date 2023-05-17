Forty-students from Grenada had the opportunity to complete their Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) online.

The students, who wrote the exam on May 4 and 5, were from the Mt. Pleasant Government School in Carriacou, Mt. Moritz Anglican and Mt. Rose SDA Primary School.

ICT Officer in Grenada’s Ministry of Education, Kade De Coteau, said while the e-testing for CPEA is new, the students were able to easily manipulate the system.

De Coteau said stakeholders were consulted about the first CPEA e-testing before it was implemented.

De Coteau explained schools were chosen based on their size, location, and involvement with ICT throughout the year.

The ICT Officer added that there are schools already requesting to be a part of CPEA online exams in 2024.