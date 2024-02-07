The Grammy award count in family of the late Bob Marley has now moved up to 28 with Julian Marley’s recent Grammy Win for Best Reggae Album.

On Sunday, Julian and producer Antaeus’ Colors of Royal emerged as the winner in the Reggae category against Beenie Man’s Simma, Buju Banton’s Born For Greatness, Burning Spear’s No Destroyer, and Collie Buddz’s Cali Roots Riddim 2023.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange in an interview with DancehallMag that Julian Marley and Antaeus’ project was deserving of the coveted award.

Julian’s first win on Sunday came on his third nomination in the Reggae category.

Ziggy and Stephen Marley, who have won 8 times each, have racked up 15 and 11 nominations, respectively.

Rita Marley and her grandson Skip Marley have both earned two Grammy nominations each but have yet to win the award.

Ky-Mani Marley holds one nomination without a win.