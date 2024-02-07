Andy Murray’s difficult start to the year continued with defeat in Marseille but Heather Watson earned one of the best wins of her recent career at the Abu Dhabi Open on Tuesday.

Murray lost in another error-strewn showing against world number 66 Tomas Machac at the Open 13 Provence.

He has lost all four of his matches in 2024, including a first-round exit at last month’s Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Watson beat Russian ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova.

The convincing first-round win was Watson’s best in terms of ranking since 2017, with Kudermetova ranked 16th in the world – 140 places above the former British number one.