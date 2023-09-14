Manchester United has signed Spain Women’s World Cup winner Irene Guerrero from Atletico Madrid.

The 26 year old becomes United’s sixth signing of the summer and joins on transfer deadline day.

She said that she is very proud to be part of the Manchester United family and she looks forward to achieving numerous goals together.

United’s manager Marc Skinner said that Guerrero is an excellent addition to the team.

Midfielder Guerrero was part of the Spain squad who were crowned champions at this summer’s Women’s World Cup.