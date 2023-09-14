90s American boy band NSYNC is getting ready to release their first song in over 20 years.

The band, which includes Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, is expected to drop their new track “Better Place” for the upcoming movie “Trolls Band Together”.

A snippet of the song was heard in the movie’s new trailer released on Wednesday.

Fans can expect to hear the band’s return single, in its entirety on September 29th.

“Better Place” is the first song NSYNC has released since 2002, when the group released the remix of their Celebrity hit “Girlfriend” featuring Nelly. The band announced their hiatus-turned-breakup later that year.

NSYNC is an American boy band formed by Chris Kirkpatrick in Orlando, Florida, in 1995 and launched in Germany by BMG Ariola Munich.