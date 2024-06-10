Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has announced that LIAT 2020, headquartered in Antigua, has successfully obtained its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC).

However, Prime Minister Browne expressed frustration with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), citing their sluggish response as a significant obstacle in the airline’s efforts to resume regional operations.

LIAT 2020, a joint venture with Nigeria’s Air Peace, had previously secured commitments of nearly US$65 million from Air Peace and US$20 million from the Antigua government. Despite this promising start, Browne revealed during his weekly radio address that the anticipated return to service is being impeded by delays in finalizing the sales agreement with the CDB for the aircraft.

Earlier this year, the Antigua and Barbuda government pledged US$12.1 million to an Escrow account for the procurement of additional planes currently owned by the CDB.

These actions are part of ongoing efforts to launch LIAT (2020) Limited, with the government also extending an offer to purchase the CDB’s three existing aircraft previously utilized by the regional carrier.