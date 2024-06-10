In an effort to strengthen ties between Jamaica and its global Diaspora, two groundbreaking projects are poised to debut at the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference.

Set to be unveiled at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on June 19, the Diaspora Registration Portal (DRP) and the Jamaica Diaspora Engagement Model (JAM-DEM) mark a significant step forward in fostering collaboration and advancing national progress.

Led by Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, the official launch will introduce the DRP, designed to streamline registration processes and establish a comprehensive database of Diaspora members.

Simultaneously, the JAM-DEM initiative will harmonize Diaspora contributions with Jamaica’s national development agenda.

By offering real-time updates on investment prospects, the portal empowers Jamaicans worldwide to actively participate in shaping the future of their homeland.