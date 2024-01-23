Monday was the end of an era in Caribbean aviation as LIAT (1974) has conducted its final flights.

The airline’s sole aircraft, an ATR 42-600, left the V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua on Monday morning to begin LIAT’s final sectors across the Eastern Caribbean.

In a social media post, the airline commented: “It’s a bittersweet day for us…Thank you to all who have supported us till the end of this chapter and we look to the future with hope for the new one.”

Stops to Dominica, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines were on the cards for LIAT 1974’s farewell tour.

LIAT 1974 ceased all operations on January 22.

In a letter to staff in late December 2023, Cleveland Seaforth, LIAT’s court-appointed administrator, said all employees would be made redundant effective February 4, 2024.