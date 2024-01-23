Guyana has called for global solidarity in the face of new challenges being experienced.

Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Phillips, addressing the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China spoke of the urgency of a collaborative approach to surmount the formidable challenges faced by countries of the Global South.

He addressed the harsh impacts the COVID-19 pandemic had on both developed and developing countries, noting it would take developing countries several years to recover the growth levels necessary to fulfil the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Phillips called for unity and decisive action, emphasizing the need for common positions to tackle the developmental challenges faced by the Global South and stressed the importance of cooperation.