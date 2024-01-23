Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his closing address at the G77 South summit in Kampala Uganda, while calling for solidarity and warning against division, took the opportunity to speak out against the genocide taking place in Gaza.

Prime Minister Gonsalves during his address called out complicit nations in North America and Europe for their role in financing and arming the Israeli Defense Force.

“Right before our very eyes a terrible genocide is unfolding before us, the first genocide—the first televised genocide in human history, and yet complicit nations in the west, in north America, in Europe, are arming and financing the forces in the Israeli government which are committing this horrendous act of barbarism,” the Prime Minister said.

In Kampala, 134 Member States reiterated the message of solidarity, unity, and complementarity of the South and spoke with a unified voice to achieve their common goals and objectives.