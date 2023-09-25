France says that it will be withdrawing its troops from Niger following a coup that saw the African nation’s President Mohamed Bazoum overthrown.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that military cooperation was over and that 1500 French troops stationed in Niger would with draw in the months and weeks to come with a full pullout planned by the end of the year.

France’s military exit comes following pressure from thousands of people who have been protesting in recent weeks in Niger’s capital.

According to Al Jazeera, Niger’s new rulers, who had been demanding France’s exit after Macron refused to recognise the July 26 coup, welcomed the French president’s announcement.

They called this a historic moment which speaks to the determination of the Nigerien people.