Popular comedian and recording artist Kyng Tavii says the death of his peer Lexi D Bess has affected the rollout of his TV show Kyng Tavii Presents C!ancussion.

A popular YouTube vlogger and online comedienne, Lexi D Bess was the winner of the 876 Roommates series and befriended the reclusive Tavii who ultimately left the production following an altercation with World Dawg.

Described by show producers as “Jamaica’s Dave Chappelle”, Tavii’s production will bear similar elements as Chappelle’s eponymous show which featured comedy skits and a range of talent.

Though he was displaced by Lexi D Bess’ passing, Tavii said he still wanted to give his fans content, which saw the premature release of skits that were made for the show.

The entertainer was arguably the star of the 2021 reality show 876 Roommates, attracting investors for the development of his own show which was slated to premiere in August 2022 through subscription-based streaming service Firstinline Plus. Five months before that was supposed to happen, Lexi D Bess, 20, died in a road crash in Trelawny.