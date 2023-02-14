Pace bowler Stuart Broad will return to the England team for the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The 36-year-old missed the 3-0 series win in Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter.

Broad joins James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in the pace attack for the day-night opening match of the two-Test series on Thursday.

The match goes ahead despite New Zealand declaring a state of emergency due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mount Maunganui has not been hit as badly as other areas in the north of the country and the worst of the weather appeared to have passed by Tuesday morning.