Nobody Has To Know singer Kranium is making it known that he’s leaving Atlantic Records, the major label that has been his home since 2014.

Kranium, born Kemar Donaldson, revealed the news in an Instagram post today (March 2) that read: “I was the only Dancehall artist signed to a major when I did the deal and it wasn’t easy being a dancehall artist based in New York City! although I had a lot of great moments I had terrible experience in the mix and thats what comes with taking chances !!”

The 29-year-old, who was born in Montego Bay, St. James, migrated to the United States at 12.

His Nobody Has to Know single, initially released in 2013, gained him international recognition and led to the deal with Atlantic, which was signed on December 22, 2014.

At the time, the agreement was described as a multiple-album, global 360-deal that excluded the Caribbean market.

360 deals are contracts that entitle record labels to a percentage of earnings from all of an artist’s revenue streams, not just recorded music sales.