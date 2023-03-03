Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt believes his old club have overtaken great rivals Liverpool on the pitch – but are still lagging behind in their work off the field.

Butt was part of the famous ‘Class of 92’ that emerged through United’s academy to reach the very highest levels of the game.

According to BBC Sport He made 387 appearances for the club, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League in the 1999 Treble-winning season, before moving to Newcastle.

Butt returned to United as reserve-team coach in 2012 and eventually became head of first-team development before leaving for a second time in March 2021.

The 48-year-old succeeded Gary Neville as chief executive at League Two Salford City in October but still keeps a close eye on events at his old club and was at Wembley for Sunday’s EFL Cup final win against Newcastle.