Kanye West is responding to the latest backlash following his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap line in giant-sized trash bags at gap locations.

This week, the rapper’s Yeezy Gap line drew criticism after social media users pointed out that the clothing is stacked like a pile of garbage in Gap stores, and shoppers have to dig through the large bag to find their size or examine the items.

A post this week shared that Kanye West insisted that the clothing items be removed from shelves and off of hangers and placed in large trash bags for fans to dig through.

In an interview on Thursday, Kanye West responded to his critics, pointing out that he is an innovator and is not about to apologize for his decision to market the products in large bags resembling trash bags.

“Look, man. I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under, exactly, the way they want us to think.”

Kanye West also called out ‘the media’ as he said that they “clown the creators,” which sends a message that anything out of the norm is not acceptable, and that makes creators “less brave” about coming up with different ideas and sharing them.