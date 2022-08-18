St. Vincent and the Grenadines subscribes to one Chinese civilization policy. This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who said while this is an issue that he addressed before, he finds it necessary to restate, as it is an important foreign police issue.

“I just want to give a broad frame, you have heard me on this before and I want to restate it, and it bares restating over, and over again, because sometimes people won’t hear you; because it is an important foreign policy issue.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines subscribes to a one Chinese civilization policy or framework, not a one China policy, a one Chinese civilization, which has different, more than one, legitimate political expressions, and those legitimate political expressions take the form of a state, or it may take the form of other organizations.

So, there is a legitimate political expression on mainland China, there’s one in Taiwan, there is legitimate political expression in Singapore, of the Chinese civilization,” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that the Chinese civilization is six thousand years old. The Prime Minister said that even if the conflict continues for another 100 to 200 years, it will be but a small period in the civilization’s history.

He said it is his hope that they decide to settle their conflict in a way that is peaceful, and that if there is to be a full blown war across the Taiwan Strait, it will have harsh effects on SVG.

“All I want, all I am urging is that whatever differences you have, you settle them peacefully, you don’t have war across the Taiwan strait. Because if you have a war there, potentially it’s World War 3, or whatever number that World War will be because of instability in other places—and the impact on us would be tremendous, bad, adverse,” the Prime Minister said.

China has held its biggest-ever show of military force in the air and seas around Taiwan, including the firing of ballistic missiles.

Prime Minister Gonsalves has called these military exercises wrong, disproportionate, and unnecessary, saying that they have opened the door to greater dangers.