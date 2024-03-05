Jonny Bairstow says he is set for an “emotional week” as he becomes the 17th man to play 100 Tests for England.

Yorkshire batter Bairstow will reach the landmark in the fifth Test against India in Dharamsala, 12 years after making his debut against West Indies.

Bairstow, 34, follows Ben Stokes to a century of England caps, after the captain achieved the milestone in the third Test of the series.

Bairstow’s journey has not been as straightforward as contemporaries like Stokes and Joe Root. Whereas Bairstow is England’s second-longest-serving current player after James Anderson, he has missed 51 of the Tests played since he made his debut at Lord’s in 2012.