The death toll in Gaza continues to rise as Israel intensifies its attacks.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 97 Palestinians were killed and 123 wounded in the past 24 hours.

Israeli forces carried out another round of raids throughout the occupied West Bank.

During the raids, the forces made numerous arrests, demolished the home of a Palestinian prisoner near Jenin, and shot and injured a Palestinian in the Balata refugee camp.

This comes as Israel’s foreign minister slammed United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, saying that he has “brought the organisation to the lowest level”.

The UN chief has, on numerous occasions, criticized Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, calling on them to ‘spare civilians from more suffering’.

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continued its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 30,534 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children.