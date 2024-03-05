Dune: Part Two has had a historic box office opening weekend.

The sequel already snagged some incredible milestones when its estimated numbers were released.

According to screenrant.com, this includes the highest-grossing opening of director Denis Villeneuve’s career and the biggest opening for a blockbuster since 2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The sequel made over $82.5 million in its domestic territories, with a global tally of $182.5 million. Its global opening is now slightly higher than Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which made $180.4 million during its debut.

In a recent interview, Villeneuve revealed that Dune: Part Two’s strike-related delay allowed him to convert the movie into 70mm film so it could have a proper release in the format. Select IMAX theaters worldwide also played it in 70mm, after the glowing success of Nolan’s Oppenheimer and a recent re-release of Tenet.

However, only twelve IMAX venues can play Dune: Part Two in 15/70mm, compared to the thirty that played Oppenheimer, making it an even more special experience for audiences who can attend those showings.