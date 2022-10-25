England has recalled opener Jason Roy for the three-match one-day international series against Australia that follows the T20 World Cup.

Wicketkeeper Sam Billings, batter James Vince and fast bowler Olly Stone have also been named in the 15-man squad.

Nine of the T20 World Cup squad are picked, plus Luke Wood and Liam Dawson, who are in Australia as reserves.

Harry Brook, Mark Wood, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone and Tymal Mills will not take part in the series.

Ben Stokes, who is in the T20 World Cup squad, retired from ODIs in July.