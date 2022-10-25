The messaging platform WhatsApp has come back online after an outage that affected users around the world.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, said the problem had been fixed but did not give a reason for the disruption.

People trying to send and receive messages on WhatsApp, which has about two billion users globally, began reporting issues just before 08:00 BST.

More than 12,000 reports were posted within half an hour, according to the service status website Down Detector.

However, by about 10:00 BST service seemed to be returning for many users.

In a statement Meta said the problem had been resolved.

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today,” the statement said.

“We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience.”

The app, which offers end-to-end encryption for messages, is a popular method of group communication for social, work and parenting activities.